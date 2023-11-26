PM highlights strong investment predictions

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

A total of $13.9 billion worth of investment leads has been estimated to be realized in the next few years.

This has been highlighted by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka while speaking during the PM’s International Business Awards last night.

Rabuka says the data from Investment Fiji paints a very good picture of projected investment flows and business confidence.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Prime Minister, investments are an essential ingredient in Fiji’s success.

“Investment activity is steadily recovering, driven by higher domestic cement sales and strong demands for credit, especially in the real estate and second home buyer categories.”

Rabuka has underscored the critical role of private enterprises in our collective effort to build a vibrant and diversified economy.

The PM says there’s been a remarkable resurgence of 20 percent in 2022, surpassing the earlier estimates of 18.6 percent by the Macroeconomic Committee.

He adds this remarkable growth was mainly driven by the robust revival of tourism.