Pine industry thrives despite COVID crisis

The pine industry in the Northern Division has been working non-stop in fulfilling Fiji’s quota for woodchip to China.

This despite the impact of COVID-19 grappling the nation.

Fiji Pine Group of Companies Chair, Ratu Wiliame Katonivere, says during the COVID-19 restrictions last year they were working round the clock to complete their scheduled woodchip export.

Ratu Wiliame says they managed to make several shipments to China last year.

Speaking to FBC News, he says the shipments have allowed them to retain their workers throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are the only ones exporting and other entities are not operating now Fiji Airways Limited, tourism is down and sugar is on a seasonal basis. I think Fiji Pine is the only one exporting now and on a big volume.”

Last year, Fiji made its first woodchip exported to China in four years, which was done under the COVID-19 restrictions.