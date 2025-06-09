Paul Scurrah appointed new Fiji Airways CEO

Newly appointed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Paul Scurrah. [Photo Credit: Fiji Airways]

Fiji Airways has appointed Paul Scurrah as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1st.

Chairman of Fiji Airways Group Nalin Patel says Scurrah brings over two decades of executive experience across aviation, transport, logistics and tourism.

He says Scurrah’s proven leadership and results-driven approach make him the right person to lead Fiji Airways into its next phase.

Scurrah previously served as CEO of Pacific National, Australia’s largest private rail freight company, and was also CEO of Virgin Australia, where he led the airline through the COVID-19 pandemic.

His earlier career includes senior roles with Queensland Rail, DP World Australia, and Rex Airlines.

Patel says the appointment follows a comprehensive global search process, with the board confident that Scurrah’s leadership will strengthen Fiji Airways’ regional and international presence while maintaining customer excellence and national pride.

The board also thanked Andre Viljoen for his decade of leadership, which saw Fiji Airways achieve significant growth and resilience through global challenges.

