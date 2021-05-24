Online mode becoming attractive 

The mode of online shopping is becoming a tantalizing concept for businesses as a lot of customers prefer convenient online services, despite COVID-19 restrictions being eased.

Since the strict restrictions were put in place in April after the second wave of COVID-19, most businesses in Fiji resorted to online sales.

Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Chief Executive, Kameli Batiweti, says COVID-19 has quickened Fiji’s transition to online platforms.

“These businesses have now pivoted to the online services. However, how long the online services will sustain we don’t know and only time will tell. The online has been quite rife in the past five months and therefore to move away from online will take some time. ”

Most of the big names in the supermarket, restaurant, and clothes sector have now started do trading via online platforms.