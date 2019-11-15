One nation under coronavirus: How two weeks changed America

US President Donald Trump announced a 15-day plan on March 16 to “slow the spread” of the coronavirus pandemic that has turned the country upside down.

Early next week, those 15 days will be up but the US numbers show no signs of slowing.

Trump has said he wants to ease restrictions on the public and start opening up the country, against the advice of public health authorities.

Article continues after advertisement

The disease is still spreading, with thousands of new cases and deaths despite the efforts to “flatten the curve.”

The toll of social distancing can be measured in millions of new jobless claims, a $2 trillion stimulus bill, and a modest bump to Trump’s approval ratings.