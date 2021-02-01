NZ Trade Commissioner visits West SMEs

Small and medium enterprises in the West may get a chance to begin exporting to the New Zealand market.

A few enterprises have been meeting with New Zealand’s Trade Commissioner Glynis Miller this week.

Miller is trying to assist businesses to open an exporting line in the NZ market, as they are struggling due to the COVID crisis.

Miller says the visits are helping her understand the plight of these businesses.

“This is our line of business and we need to know and get a good handle on how businesses are coping under COVID and to understand more clearly what their challenges are so that as Pacific Trade Invest we can make an informed decision as to how we can help them.”

Miller, who also a Fiji national says she took advantage of this to come to the country and meet the businesses.

She is also planning to visit businesses in Suva over the next two weeks before returning to NZ.