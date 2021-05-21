No bus service on Sunday in containment areas

There will be no bus services in the Central and Western containment zones on Sunday.

The Fiji Bus Operators Association says this is in solidarity with the Fijian Government in discouraging the unnecessary movement of Fijians and to help prevent the spread of the deadly COVID-19 virus.

Land Transport Authority, Chief Executive, Samuel Simpson, says that if anyone is to travel to access essential services, they must do so within the curfew hours, from Monday to Saturday.

He says if anyone in containment areas needs to travel, for essential purposes only, they should plan their trip in such a way that they achieve it with minimum back and forth, from Monday to Saturday.

Simpson is reminding the members of the public that they must adhere to all COVID-19 health and safety protocols when travelling on public service vehicles, or face the consequences of being denied travel or removed from the transport.

If anyone in PSV vehicles that are found not wearing a mask, drivers have the ability to deny travel or to remove the passenger.

Drivers of public transport will be taken to task if they are found to have more than 50% capacity of passengers on board.”