New Duatani outlet opens in Suva

A new outlet of the Duatani store has opened at Suva’s Victoria Parade.

Around 33 Small and Medium Enterprise owners will be relating their products in the store.

Duatani Creative Director, Hosanna Kabakoro, says this will give vendors from around the country a chance to grow their businesses.

Kabakoro says there is potential in their store to support these MSMEs who have suffered the most due to the pandemic.

“So each of them is like the hottest in what they do. So we have got clay jewellery, we’ve got masi artisans who do some great work with masi because this is something traditional and people tend to overlook but the way they have been able to use this masi is incredible. So we’ve got sulus and everything is handmade by these people so there is a lot of love behind this.”

33 SME vendors that will be retailing their beautiful products in store will give its customers some of the very best products made from our local talented individuals.

The Duatani Store is the flagship outlet of a Nadi-based garment manufacturer – AYI Manufacturing.