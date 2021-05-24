New CK’s outlet creates 20 jobs

The recent opening of new businesses signifies the slow return to normalcy, creating employment opportunities for Fijians.

CK’s Mega Bargain is the fifth outlet opened in one of the busiest shopping areas – the Nakasi Rups Mega Complex, creating at least 20 new jobs.

Owner, Jitesh Patel says uncertainty in the business environment did not deter the opening of this new outlet.

“As you know that we have just come out of a pandemic, considering that still we had confidence in this economy, we know that it will revive and bounce back so we decided to invest and open this outlet at this time.”

For 20-year-old Crystal Tupou, the shop has paved a path to a successful career.

“Since this pandemic and the opening of borders, shops have opened and this has created a great opportunity for us youths to be employed here.”

Close to $200 thousand has been invested in the business and more outlets are in the pipeline.