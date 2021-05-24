New Centre a life changer for vendors

The new Accommodation Centre at the Nausori Municipal Market is a life changer for women vendors from Tailevu, Rewa and Naitasiri.

Nausori Rural Women Market Vendors President, Venina Vakarusere says the centre which was planned six years ago will change the lives of the 443 vendors.

Vakarusere says the Centre opened by Governor General of the Commonwealth of Australia, David Hurley has been welcomed by all women vendors as it will change their lives forever.

Article continues after advertisement



Nausori Rural Women Market Vendors President, Venina Vakarusere.

“This is a dream come true for us as it’s a first of its kind. We have been waiting for this for more than six years and today has finally arrived.”

Vakarusere says it is a bittersweet moment for them as some of the women vendors who were part of the initial planning of the centre have passed away.

Many women used to sleep at the market bus stand, the Catholic Church hall and at the market verandah with their produce from Thursday until Saturday.

Now they have a proper and safe environment to sleep at.