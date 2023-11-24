More than 400 part of TOPEX conference

In a remarkable display of growth and industry engagement, the annual Top Executive Conference (TOPEX) is currently underway in Nadi with a record attendance of more than 400 delegates.

Board President and TOPEX Chair, Vinay Narsey, expresses enthusiasm about the increased participation, citing it as a testament to the conference’s evolution over the years.

Narsey states that the primary objective of TOPEX is to create a platform for executives to discuss, share ideas, and exchange knowledge on issues common to all organizations.

Beyond the scheduled sessions, he highlights the significance of informal discussions in the corridors, during breaks, and over meals, where delegates can openly share their challenges and experiences.

This year’s theme is Co-Creating for Sustainable Growth: 2030.

The conference ends tomorrow.