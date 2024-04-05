Mobil reopens its newly renovated service station

Mobil has reopened its new look flagship service station in Walu Bay, Suva, today.

Mobil Oil (Fiji) Country Sales Manager Jatin Kumar says a number of new features have been included at the service station as part of the upgrades.

Kumar says the company has plans to upgrading its service stations at other sites to enhance customer service.

Article continues after advertisement



Mobil Oil (Fiji) Country Sales Manager Jatin Kumar

He adds that the core initiative of reopening the service station at Walu Bay was to raise the standard of service.

“It’s part of our plan to upgrade the standards and bring to Fiji of overseas countries which is suitable for our sites such as Australia, New Zealand and USA. It’s not just about the look but it will come with premium quality products as well.”

The company also announced the winners of its highly anticipated promotion, “Drive in to 2024 with Mobil.”