McDonald's Fiji works to reduce carbon footprint

McDonald’s Fiji hopes that the government will look at alternatives with local manufacturers, to provide bamboo cutlery and paper straws.

Managing Director Marc McElrath, says they have signed up for the Voluntary Zero Waste Ambition Program as part of this year’s Global Recycling Day.

McElrath says through this program they plan to introduce paper straws and bamboo cutlery to reduce the carbon footprint and move towards recyclable materials.

“The idea is to make sure that people have a commitment and a plan over the next five years to reduce or move towards recyclable materials they are currently using in their businesses whether they are big businesses or big manufacturers right down to the corner stores in Fiji.”

McElrath says they want more people to be involved in the Voluntary Zero Waste Ambition Program.