Investment in tourism sector is vital: Ali

There is a need to invest in the tourism industry to create more stock as far as rooms are concerned.

Permanent Secretary for Tourism Shaheen Ali says tourism is a lucrative market and they will work with the private sector to attract more investment to further develop the industry.

In July, average revenue per available room remained above the comparable period in 2019, with occupancy rates at similar levels.

Ali says Fiji may exceed the tourism target set for this year due to high demand, hence, investment is vital.

“We will be constantly looking at more private sector players coming in and investing in our industry and creating more stock as far as rooms are concerned. There is a need for further investment to be carried out in this sector.”

Ali says they are promoting Fiji as one of the best tourist destinations to ensure the current momentum continues.

Fiji continues to focus on high-value travelers as we are positioned differently when compared to other cheap destinations that we compete with.

Fiji expects to recover 55% of the 2019 levels in terms of visitor arrivals—that means more than $1.3 billion in tourism earnings.