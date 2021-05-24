Investment Fiji secures deal for Bhikhabhai Group

Investment Fiji has enabled one of Fiji’s largest manufacturers of sweets and savories to reach greater heights by providing them with export opportunities to regional and international markets.

Bhikhabhai Group which consists of Bhikhabhai and Company Pte Limited (Bhikhabhai brand) and Swits-n-Snax (Fiji) Pte Limited (BBC Bhuja brand) has managed to venture into Samoa and New Zealand markets after listing its products with Investment Fiji for scope in different export markets.

Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty says helping local businesses to expand to other parts of the world is one of their key strategic goals and they are fully committed to it.

Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive Officer Kamal Chetty

Bhikhabhai Group Executive Director Viraaj Lad has expressed gratitude to Investment Fiji for its steadfast efforts in taking the 90-year-old brand overseas.

He adds that Investment Fiji provides a great platform to diversify into other markets and help form a strong relationships with other businesses.

Bhikhabhai Group which has invested over $5.9m in the last decade in Fiji is now on the verge of launching some of its new products.