Business

Investment Fiji optimistic to secure more markets

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
August 4, 2021 12:20 pm

Investment Fiji is hopeful to secure new markets with the virtual Fiji-USA Trade Expo series well underway this month.

Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says this online trade exhibition allows our exporters to connect with our buyers and distributors of the US market and attract more clients.

He adds the response and participation are overwhelming with local exporters exploring new opportunities as well as business operating mechanisms.

Chetty says Fiji shares a healthy trade and investment relationship with the US markets.

“USA is Fiji’s largest export market contributing to about 26.6 percent toward Fiji’s merchandise export revenue. The USA largely demands Fiji’s mineral water constitutes of about 73 percent of the value export commodities, kava, sugar, tuna, turmeric, taro, and mahogany are amongst Fiji’s top export commodity to the USA.”

The expo showcases over 60 Fijian companies in the health & cosmetics, and food & beverages sector among others.

