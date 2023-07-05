Inaugural Canberra flight takes off

Fiji Airways continues its expansion, with the inauguration of direct flights from Nadi to Canberra.

The flight took off from Nadi this morning, marking the capital city of Australia as the newest addition to the airline’s extensive network of direct international destinations.

With twice-weekly flights, this development holds great promise for both Australia and Fiji, bolstering tourism, trade, people-to-people connections, government relations, and cargo transportation between the two vibrant countries. The new air route is poised to strengthen bilateral ties and enhance economic and cultural exchanges.

Chief Executive of Fiji Airways, Andre Viljoen, says with their world-renowned hospitality and award-winning service, Fiji Airways is set to deliver an Exceptional Fijian Experience to guests flying between these two dynamic destinations.

The launch of direct flights between Nadi and Canberra reflects the growing demand for air travel in the region and opens up exciting opportunities for travellers and businesses alike.

Fiji Airways now boasts an impressive portfolio of 23 international destinations, firmly establishing itself as a major player in the global aviation industry.