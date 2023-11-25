Huge interest shown for upcoming Tourism Convention

[File Photo]

More than 200 participants have eagerly registered for the upcoming tourism convention, which is slated to be a pivotal event for the hospitality sector.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill says it’s exciting to see the overwhelming response, highlighting the industry’s eagerness to come together and chart a course for the future.

Scheduled to take place on the 15th of next month at Shangri-La Yanuca Island, Hill says the convention promises to be a dynamic one-day event that will provide a platform for industry leaders to engage in meaningful discussions and collaborative planning.

“We’ve got lots of key panel members who are experts in their field. So whether that’s the MD of Fiji Airways, the Fiji Hotels Tourism Association (FHTA), or some of the key people within government, it’s a really good opportunity to talk together about the future of tourism, to talk about where we want things to go and what we really need to invest in.”

He notes that the surge in inquiries leading up to the convention reflects a collective desire within the tourism sector to address challenges and explore opportunities for enhancing the hospitality experience.