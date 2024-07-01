Government commits to MSME development

[File Photo]

The Ministry for Trade, Micro Small and Medium Enterprise highlights the government’s commitment to developing a comprehensive ecosystem to support MSMEs.

Minister Manoa Kamikamica says currently, there are initiatives from both the private sector and the government, but the goal is to create a unified and robust system that effectively integrates people into the mainstream economy and helps lift them out of poverty.

Kamikamica outlines that over the next six months, the government will focus on finalizing the strategic plan and working with the private sector and other stakeholders to develop this ecosystem.

He says the aim is to ensure that the MSME sector not only contributes significantly to the economy but also serves as a viable pathway out of poverty for Fijians.

He expressed gratitude to the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation (FCEF) and the Young Entrepreneurship Council, noting that the council is evolving into the MSME Council.

Kamikamica assured that the government has heard their efforts and will support the movement to advance the MSME sector throughout the nation.