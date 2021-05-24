Business
Google investigated over 'dominance' in ad market
36
June 23, 2021 1:54 pm
European Commission executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said is concerned Google dominates every aspect of the advertising ecosystem. [Source: BBC]
The European Commission has opened an investigation into whether Google is dominating the online-advertising market at the expense of its rivals.
It will examine Google’s role in collecting data, selling advertising space and acting as an online-advertising intermediary.
The commission is concerned the technology giant is making it hard for other online advertisers to compete.
Article continues after advertisement
Google has said it will co-operate with the inquiry.
Advertisement