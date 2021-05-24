Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fijians traveling to Vanua Levu will be tested|Seven arrested for breach of curfew|Tourism Association supports COVID vaccination campaign|Masi artist expands online business|180 new cases recorded|Test positivity average stands at 4.4 percent|All Year 12 and 13 projects cancelled|More than 36,000 food ration packs distributed in lock down areas|Collective approach needed says Waqainabete|MOH commends and encourages frontliners|NZ stands by Fiji in times of need|37 police officers test positive for COVID-19|Nausori market shutdown|Australia stands ready to support Fiji|Ministry was well prepared|Strict checkpoints in Qauia settlement|Four men drinking grog amongst 33 arrested|Navua resident faces challenges due to pandemic|Jobs for Nature Rehabilitation program launched|Save the Children Fiji supports thousands of families|Unethical online shopping practices a concern|126 new COVID-19 infections with another death recorded|Temporary closure of New World Supermarket Nausori|48 hour lockdown for Qauia Settlement|Delayed Services at Nausori Emergency Department|
Full Coverage

Business

Google investigated over 'dominance' in ad market

36
June 23, 2021 1:54 pm
European Commission executive vice-president Margrethe Vestager said is concerned Google dominates every aspect of the advertising ecosystem. [Source: BBC]

The European Commission has opened an investigation into whether Google is dominating the online-advertising market at the expense of its rivals.

It will examine Google’s role in collecting data, selling advertising space and acting as an online-advertising intermediary.

The commission is concerned the technology giant is making it hard for other online advertisers to compete.

Article continues after advertisement

Google has said it will co-operate with the inquiry.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.