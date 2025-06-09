Gavoka pushes for stronger links between agriculture and tourism

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka says closer collaboration between Fiji’s agriculture and tourism sectors is vital for resilience and for delivering authentic visitor experiences.

Speaking at the 2025 National Agriculture Show at Koroivolu Park, Gavoka stressed that agriculture and tourism are two key pillars of the economy that must work hand in hand.

With nearly one million visitors arriving in Fiji last year, he said farmers have a growing opportunity to supply fresh, authentic Fijian cuisine directly to hotels and resorts.

Gavoka encouraged farmers to diversify into herbs and exotic fruits, forge direct partnerships with tourism operators, and adopt sustainable practices that appeal to eco-conscious travellers.

He highlighted agro-tourism as one of the fastest-growing global travel trends, pointing to opportunities in farm visits, homestays, and farm-to-table dining. Culinary tourism, he added, is becoming an increasingly important part of Fiji’s visitor experience.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed the Coalition Government’s commitment to strengthening supply chains between farmers and the tourism industry, supporting cooperatives and agribusinesses, promoting sustainable farming, encouraging rural tourism investment, and aligning policies with resilience and sustainability goals.

The 2025 National Agriculture Show is being held under the theme “Be Resilient, Produce Smart, Go Local and Grow Agro-Tourism.”

