Former resort staff grateful to work again

Three Fijians who have been unemployed for a little over a year because of COVID-19 are grateful that they are able to find jobs in Nadi.

With many businesses downsizing, the former resort workers are just happy to be able to help their families financially during uncertain times.

34-year-old Lonishwar Goundar says for months he had been applying for various jobs but the results were unfortunate.

While farming on the side, Goundar kept looking for work until he found one.

“I’m happy because there are plenty of payments for the hire purchase and we are also renting now so we have to pay all the debts so I’m happy to work.”

A Chef by profession for the last 10 years, Goundar also had to turn to farming when he lost his job ad to provide for his wife and kids.

A similar experience was shared by Lekima Malugualolo who finally found a job a year later after being laid off from Likuliku Resort.

Malugualolo says he never gave up and was determined to get back on track.

“It’s a very hard time so you cannot be just sitting at home and just waiting for help when you don’t seek help you have to work towards it.”

At the end of the day, the two are thankful for the opportunity as they are breadwinners for their families.