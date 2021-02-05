Home

FNPF makes new executive appointments

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 11, 2021 6:17 pm
Chief Operating Officer Pravinesh Singh and Chief Investment Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu. [Source: Supplied]

Chief Investment Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu has been appointed the Acting Chief Executive of the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The FNPF Board has also confirmed Pravinesh Singh as the Chief Operating Officer.

These appointments follows Jaoji Koroi’s notice to leave the FNPF at the expiry of his contract as CEO next month.

Vodonaivalu and Singh’s appointments are effective from next Monday when Jaoji Koroi will proceed on leave.

FNPF Board chair, Dakshesh Patel, says the process of appointing a new CEO is currently underway.

