FNPF makes new executive appointments

Chief Investment Officer Viliame Vodonaivalu has been appointed the Acting Chief Executive of the Fiji National Provident Fund.

The FNPF Board has also confirmed Pravinesh Singh as the Chief Operating Officer.

These appointments follows Jaoji Koroi’s notice to leave the FNPF at the expiry of his contract as CEO next month.

Vodonaivalu and Singh’s appointments are effective from next Monday when Jaoji Koroi will proceed on leave.

FNPF Board chair, Dakshesh Patel, says the process of appointing a new CEO is currently underway.