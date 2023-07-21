FNPF extends coverage for globally recognized courses

[File Photo]

The Fiji National Provident Fund has extended its withdrawal assistance to include internationally recognized professional development courses.

This will allow members to upskill themselves for better job opportunities.

FNPF says the inclusion of these courses is a milestone achievement given that targeted courses are now an integral part of value-adding for many employees and employers.

Professional courses offered by the following institutions in the Fund’s Education withdrawal benefit now include Fiji National University, the Financial Services Institute of Australasia, and Certified Practicing Accountants.

However, only tuition or course fees will be covered by the fund.

According to FNPF, these courses are designed to provide individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in various industries, including business, hospitality, information technology, and many more.

FNPF Chief Executive Viliame Vodonaivalu has emphasized the Fund’s commitment to supporting its members’ personal and professional growth.

Vodonaivalu adds that the initiative signifies their ongoing efforts to empower members and contribute to the overall development of Fiji’s workforce.

Withdrawals for local short courses are only applicable to Higher Education Commission of Fiji and Access to Quality Education Program-accredited programs.