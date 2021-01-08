First ever $1.5m food court opens in Nadi

An investment of $1.5m has seen the first-ever food court in Nadi open its doors.

Director Shop and Save Supermarket, Nisheel Deo, says despite opening during the COVID period, the Ratsun Food Court and Coffee Club in Namaka is aimed at generating economic activity in Nadi.

“The food traffic from Shop and Save Supermarket and guests from Ratsun Apartment Hotels and the various corporate businesses in the vicinity are the main driving factor towards the operating of the food court.”

Deo says the opening of the food court also created around 20 jobs during a time when unemployment is high.

The project was in the pipeline for a while and despite the catastrophic effects of COVID on the economy last year, the investors still went ahead with the plans.

“So the opening of the food court complements our existing service department and also provides our supermarket customers convenience and choice towards a range of quality food and beverages.”

Meanwhile, Shop and Save Supermarket will soon be opening a new branch in Navua with an investment of $2.5m.