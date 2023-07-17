Fiji will discuss its trade policies with WTO

The Ministry of Trade is prepared to defend Fiji’s trade policies at the World Trade Organization meeting in Geneva, Switzerland this week.

Minister, Manoa Kamikamica told FBC News that the review holds a lot of significance for Fiji because it allows us to provide advice on our trade policies.

Kamikamica adds this is also an opportunity to understand where the world is moving in terms of trade policies.

“To be fair, I am taking the trade policies actually of the previous government but happy to do it because ultimately we’re still the government of the day but certainly it will be an opportunity to have a discussion with the WTO and understand from their perspective how things are going.”

Kamikamica will be delivering his ministerial remarks at Fiji’s fourth Trade Policy Review, which will be held from the 19th to the 21st of this month.



Trade Policy Reviews are an exercise mandated by Annex 3 of the Marrakesh Agreement Establishing the WTO in which all member countries’ trade and trade-related policies are examined and evaluated periodically.

Fiji’s last trade policy review was in 2016.