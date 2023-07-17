Fiji records 87 percent occupancy

[File Photo]

Properties that provide accommodation in Fiji operated at an 87 percent occupancy rate last month, indicating a positive trend in the sector.

The report is based on data from 36 hotels in Fiji registered with Smith Travel Research (STR) Global.

Compared to 2019, there was a notable increase of nine percent, and compared to 2022, there was a growth of 10 percent in occupancy rates, reflecting the growing demand for accommodation in Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The average daily rate for the month was $559, a significant 63 percent increase compared to 2019 and a rise of 37 percent, compared to the previous year’s ADR of $408.

The report says the thriving industry in Fiji is generating improved revenue, as evident by the average Revenue per Available Room recorded for the month at $485.

This represents a growth of 77 percent compared to 2019 levels.

It says these positive trends underscore the market’s potential and attract both domestic and international travellers.