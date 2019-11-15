Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Business

Fiji AMA signs with M-PAiSA for farmer payments

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 3, 2020 9:30 am
The AMA signed an agreement with Vodafone Fiji’s M-PAiSA mobile money as an official payment channel. [Source: Supplied]

The Fiji Agro Marketing Authority will now be able to make payments to the registered farmers safely and securely.

The AMA signed an agreement with Vodafone Fiji’s M-PAiSA mobile money as an official payment channel.

Chief Executive Alvin Sharma says the cashless payment will enable Fiji Agro Marketing to pay its registered farmers directly on their mobile phone.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma says this method will take away all the risk of carrying large amounts of cash – both for Fiji Agro Marketing and the farmers.

Even though paying with cash is still predominant in Fiji, in most developed markets, cash is fast losing its prominence as cashless and electronic payments become the new norm.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of contactless cashless payments a safer option.

The farmers supplying to Fiji Agro Marketing will first need to be registered for M-PAiSA in order to receive payments through this channel.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.