Fiji AMA signs with M-PAiSA for farmer payments

The Fiji Agro Marketing Authority will now be able to make payments to the registered farmers safely and securely.

The AMA signed an agreement with Vodafone Fiji’s M-PAiSA mobile money as an official payment channel.

Chief Executive Alvin Sharma says the cashless payment will enable Fiji Agro Marketing to pay its registered farmers directly on their mobile phone.

Sharma says this method will take away all the risk of carrying large amounts of cash – both for Fiji Agro Marketing and the farmers.

Even though paying with cash is still predominant in Fiji, in most developed markets, cash is fast losing its prominence as cashless and electronic payments become the new norm.

The global COVID-19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of contactless cashless payments a safer option.

The farmers supplying to Fiji Agro Marketing will first need to be registered for M-PAiSA in order to receive payments through this channel.