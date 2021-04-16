Fiji Airports commissions Air Traffic Management system

Fiji Airports has commissioned its groundbreaking and upgraded Air Traffic Management system.

This will pave the way for surveillance control in Fiji’s Domestic Airspace.

Fiji Airports Board Chairman, Geoffrey Shaw says it is a historic milestone for Fiji to successfully transition to the new Aurora ATM system.

Article continues after advertisement

Shaw explains that Fiji Airports manages six million square kilometers of airspace in the Nadi Flight Information Region which covers the airspace of Vanuatu, New Caledonia, Fiji, Tuvalu and Kiribati.

He adds that the commissioning of this new Aurora ATM system is groundbreaking in the fact that Fiji Airports will now provide enhanced airspace efficiency and safety to our airspace users.

Shaw says it is a significant milestone for Fiji Airports to make this historic ATM transition during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He says this modernizes our ATM system and provides air traffic controllers with the latest ATM technology including electronic flight strips, advanced flight and surveillance data processing and training capabilities.