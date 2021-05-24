Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RFMF to remove another personnel for breach|More than 700 infections and 11 COVID deaths recorded|Drive through swab service continues at Civic Centre|Proposal to use old Navua hospital as a temporary health centre|Fijians need to get vaccinated says Dr Waqainabete|Daily request for food assistance taking toll on NGO|Vaccine delivered to Rotuma and Lakeba|Fijians should not misinterpret changes in case numbers|Vaccines for maritime islands|Over 1,200 new COVID infections with nine deaths recorded|More funding to boost COVID-19 response|Over 350,000 Fijians screened and swabbed|Rotuma decides not to receive any freight services|Student climbs hill daily to go online for classes|Over 130 Public Health Infringement Notices issued|RFMF supports pre-hospital emergency care|Heightened security in the North|Healthcare worker succumbs to COVID-19|626 cases with nine deaths|6pm curfew for West from tomorrow|MoH scales up response|MoH reorganizes PPE distribution|More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|
Full Coverage

Business

Exporters learn about food labelling standards

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 28, 2021 4:23 pm
Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty.

Fifty participants took part in the food labelling webinar for the Australian Market.

The webinar hosted by Investment Fiji was to assist businesses and exporters on regular export requirements as part of its trade development program.

Food Labelling Expert, Robyn Banks says the webinar will assist businesses to capture the information required to export especially food products to Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

“The products coming into Australia, they have to go through quarantine and this is imported food infection program and labelling will be looked at. If there are something’s that are not correct, the food will not get through.”

Key points such as the ingredients list required for most food sold at the retail level, the inclusion of pictures on the label, country of origin, meeting stringent nutritional requirements and date marking were discussed.

Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says the e-trade expos, online exporter guide, and trade development programs are currently underway to market Fijian exporters and their products overseas.

“In terms of exporting – the rules and regulations. So this is one of the programs that we have launched and it is going to guide you through that process. We also running virtual expos – per market, per countries, with one for US market, we did one for Australia already. So if you want to be part of this expo – to promote Fijian products overseas, you can always contact us.”

Fiji’s top agricultural exports to Australia are taro, kava, turmeric, coconut and a mix of vegetables.

Fiji exported $249m worth of goods to Australia last year.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.