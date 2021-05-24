Exporters learn about food labelling standards

Fifty participants took part in the food labelling webinar for the Australian Market.

The webinar hosted by Investment Fiji was to assist businesses and exporters on regular export requirements as part of its trade development program.

Food Labelling Expert, Robyn Banks says the webinar will assist businesses to capture the information required to export especially food products to Australia.

Article continues after advertisement

“The products coming into Australia, they have to go through quarantine and this is imported food infection program and labelling will be looked at. If there are something’s that are not correct, the food will not get through.”

Key points such as the ingredients list required for most food sold at the retail level, the inclusion of pictures on the label, country of origin, meeting stringent nutritional requirements and date marking were discussed.

Investment Fiji Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty says the e-trade expos, online exporter guide, and trade development programs are currently underway to market Fijian exporters and their products overseas.

“In terms of exporting – the rules and regulations. So this is one of the programs that we have launched and it is going to guide you through that process. We also running virtual expos – per market, per countries, with one for US market, we did one for Australia already. So if you want to be part of this expo – to promote Fijian products overseas, you can always contact us.”

Fiji’s top agricultural exports to Australia are taro, kava, turmeric, coconut and a mix of vegetables.

Fiji exported $249m worth of goods to Australia last year.