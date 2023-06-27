Eatery expands its reach in Labasa Town

New Era Café has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2020, soaring alongside established chains of restaurants in Labasa Town.

The brainchild of a Fijian couple who were expatriates in the United Kingdom, it has transformed from a medium-scale to a large-scale eatery in a span of three years.

Owner Siteri Turaganivalu says the success has been attributed to their desire to offer new styles and types of food in a state-of-the-art eatery.

“It is modern time and there are people who want to eat new food in a modern environment … like we have it right now. I am not a competitor, but I am a good inventor. I always come up with something new. I do not want to do the same thing as other restaurants; that motivates me to have what I have today.”



Owner Siteri Turaganivalu

Turaganivalu says they have expanded their business to meet the demand from customers and keep up with the trend in the ever-evolving food industry.

She advises men and women who aspire to venture into a business that the road to success should be paved by humility—to start small and go big.

The New Era Café chain of restaurants is an investment of $80,000.

It has provided employment to 14 people in the Friendly North.

The business plans to expand its reach in other parts of the country.