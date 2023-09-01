Digicel Fiji partners with BRED Bank

[Source: Supplied]

BRED Bank Fiji customers will now be able to transfer funds directly from their bank accounts to their Digicel MyCash mobile wallet using the BRED Fiji Connect platform.

Digicel Fiji has partnered with BRED, which provides instant availability and numerous benefits for users nationwide.

Digicel Fiji CEO Farid Mohammed says that with instant fund transfers, they aim to empower individuals, giving them more control over their finances and promoting financial inclusion in the country.

Mohammed says With funds available in their Digicel MyCash wallet, customers can enjoy fast, secure, and convenient mobile payments for various services, including utility bills, mobile top-ups, shopping, and money transfers both locally and internationally.

According to Digicel and BRED, the collaboration will create a more inclusive and digitally empowered society where financial transactions are simple, reliable, secure, and instant.