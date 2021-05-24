Compliance is a major focus for Tanoa hotel

Complying with the 70 percent capacity is a major focus for most hotels in Suva.

Tanoa Plaza Reservation Officer, Timaima Sauqaqa says while providing services to locals, they will be mindful of avoiding penalties for breaches.

Sauqaqa says they are using a new online platform to verify the vaccination status of patrons.

“We now have something called the VAX Check that has been rolled out by Tourism Fiji. It is something that would verify if we presented with a fake vax card or a real one.”

Sauqaqa says while they count down to tomorrow, they will ensure that all protocols are followed.

Breaches of the 70% capacity carry a fine of $10,000 or imprisonment for five years, and the approvals provided to these businesses may be revoked.