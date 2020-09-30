Competition is vital in telecom industry: AG

The entry of Digicel into the Fiji market was one of the first signs of liberalization in the Fijian economy.

The telecommunications company celebrated its 12th anniversary yesterday.

Minister for Communications Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum while commending Digicel for its services, highlighted that competition is essential in any economy.

“You need to have the ability for businesses to do their ultimate best. Not to take free ride because there is no competition. Not only does that mean that they will become lazy, they won’t be efficient and it also means that consumers will lose out.”

Sayed-Khaiyum pointed out that because of competition, data packages at the current rate are some of the best Fiji has ever had.

Digicel Fiji Chief executive Farid Mohammed says the company is building up to 5G services and much of the necessary investment is nearing completion.