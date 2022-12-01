Christmas Fair showcases talents of Women Entrepreneurs

As today kicks off the month of December, the annual Academy for Women Christmas fair got underway today.

Women participants from the Academy for Women showcased and retailed their products at the fair held at the Fiji Development Bank carpark in Suva.

The Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) program enhances women entrepreneurs’ skills in business and marketing through peer-to-peer learning and mentor facilitation.

Article continues after advertisement

Regional Public Affairs Officer Stephanie Fitzmaurice says the U.S. Embassy is proud to partner with both the Women Entrepreneurs Business Council and Makoi Women’s Vocational Centre to implement the AWE program.

She says a U.S. State Department has provided funding of FJ$46,956 to provide opportunities for women to learn skills that they can directly and immediately apply to creating or enhancing their businesses.

“We’re so pleased in partnering with WEBC and Makoi, we’ve been able to benefit approximately 350 women and many of them you see here today putting into practice what they’ve learned.”

The Fair has become an annual capstone event for AWE participants and alumni to showcase and market their wares and newly acquired business acumen.