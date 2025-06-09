Cane grower newsletter launched

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

The government has launched a dedicated communication platform to keep sugarcane farmers informed and engaged.

Speaking at the launch of the Sugar Cane Growers Council newsletter, Sugar Minister Charan Jeath Singh said the publication would provide farmers with timely updates on programs, initiatives and government support tailored to their needs.

“It gives me great pleasure to reach out to you through the Sugar Cane Growers Council’s newsletter, Cane Grower,a platform dedicated to keeping you informed, connected and empowered.”

Article continues after advertisement



[Photo Credit: Ministry of Multi-Ethnic Affairs & Sugar Industry-Fiji/ Facebook]

Singh said the newsletter would also highlight success stories from the field, showcasing innovation, perseverance and growth among farmers.

The sugar industry, Singh states, rests on the hard work, resilience, and dedication of cane farmers, and this platform will strengthen ties between farmers, industry stakeholders and government.

Farmers will be able to access the newsletter through the Ministry’s Facebook page, website, and the SCGC Facebook page.

Singh congratulated the Sugar Cane Growers Council on the initiative and encouraged farmers to make full use of the information and opportunities shared.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.