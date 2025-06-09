BSP launches Fiji’s first smart ATMs

File photo

Fiji’s banking services have taken a major digital step forward with Bank South Pacific (BSP) launching the country’s first Smart ATMs.

The new ATMs allow both BSP and non-BSP customers to deposit cash instantly into their own and another BSP account, with funds credited in real time.

BSP Country Head Haroon Ali says most branch transactions are still cash deposits, and the new Smart ATMs will help reduce long queues and make banking more convenient.

He says the machines give customers the freedom to make deposits, print mini statements, reset or change PINs, transfer funds between accounts, and even top up their mobile phones at any time.

The Smart ATMs are now operating at Suva Central, Damodar City, and Nausori in the Central Division, Nadi and Lautoka in the Western Division, and Labasa in the North.

Ali says this rollout is part of BSP’s digital transformation journey, aimed at making banking smarter, faster, and more accessible for every Fijian.

BSP continues to operate the largest banking network in Fiji, with 17 branches, 122 ATMs — six of which are Smart ATMs — and more than 3,000 EFTPoS terminals across the country.

