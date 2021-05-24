Border reopening plans on track

Tourism Fiji has confirmed that plans to reopen borders on 1st December remain on track.

Chief Executive, Brent Hill in a tweet says a CareFiji Commitment session was held today to ensure businesses have the assistance they need.

Hill adds they are helping tourism operators gain necessary approvals and be ready for visitors come Wednesday.

Many countries have re-imposed restrictions on travel, to try to contain the new COVID-19 variant called Omicron.

Our plans to reopen #Fiji on Wed Dec 1 remain on track. Today we held another CareFiji Commitment session, to ensure as many businesses have the help they need to gain approval, ready for tourism arrivals! Vinaka team – the support and drive of the CFC team led by James is huge! pic.twitter.com/DhkeZ2mVWA — Brent Hill (@BrentHillFiji) November 29, 2021

The Fijian government has also strengthened its entry conditions for incoming travelers from red list countries in response to the newly-reported variant.

People’s Alliance Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says given the situation with the Omicron variant, the opening of borders should be delayed.

However, Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says the process of risk assessment for red list and travel partner countries was developed with the knowledge that new variants were highly likely to be detected.

Dr Fong adds they are closely monitoring developments with regards to the new variant before any decision is made.

The first commercial flight on Wednesday will be arriving from Australia.