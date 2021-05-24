Home

Business

Australian tourist lies about experience

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
January 6, 2022 4:22 pm
FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockingto [left] and Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill

Initial investigation by the tourism stakeholders on allegations of mistreatment by a tourist reveals she has lied about her experience.

The tourist who tested positive for COVID upon her arrival in the country is staying at a hotel along the Coral Coast.

The tourism stakeholders have denied all allegations made by the tourist.

The guest had spoken about her frustrations in a live interview with an Australian media on Tuesday.

In the interview, the woman claimed her family wasn’t provided meals for three days, signed a form that waived her rights in relation to COVID, and that the senior management of the hotel did not come to check on them.

She also claimed that there were about 20 other families at the hotel in the same situation.

Tourism Fiji Chief Executive, Brent Hill says this is not the full story adding that stakeholders in the industry take these allegations seriously and are facilitating on both sides.

The woman had also claimed that she was unable to relay her situation to the Australian Embassy because it was closed.

However, according to the Australian Embassy’s official social media handler, Australians in Fiji seeking consular assistance can call a 24-hour Consular Emergency Center.

FBC News reached out to the hotel in question but they refused to comment at this stage.

The Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association says that upon investigation, they found that the lady had made false claims.

FHTA Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says 30,000 visitors have visited Fiji over the last five weeks and the vast majority had a wonderful experience.

A joint statement in relation to the incident is expected to be released soon.

