Amazon sues NY amid threat of virus labour lawsuit

| @BBCWorld
February 13, 2021 10:47 am
Amazon fired Christian Smalls of New York after he spoke out about safety concerns.[Source: BBC]

Amazon has sued New York’s top prosecutor over her probe of the firm’s response to Covid-19 safety concerns, including its firing of workers who spoke out with concerns.

The company said Attorney General Letitia James was applying “an inconsistent and unfair” standard for workplace safety to Amazon.

It asked the court to stop her inquiry.

Ms James called the move “a sad attempt to distract from the facts and shirk accountability”.

