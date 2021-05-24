Home

Airline recruits 170 staff, more to join

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
October 12, 2021 6:00 am

Fiji Airways will escalate its recruitment of employees in the coming weeks ahead of its December 1st restart.

Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen says so far 170 staff have been recruited as the national airline gets ready to fly its first tourist flight since April last year.

Viljoen says they are preparing for a busy period, with around 84 percent of the available tickets booked.

Article continues after advertisement


[Chief Executive, Andre Viljoen]

“85 of those are flight attendants, it’s a progressive process as we get closer to December we will be bringing more back.”

Fiji Airways is currently flying freight, but staff numbers will increase from mid-November as more commercial flights are filled up with passengers.

Viljoen adds some changes are being made to their flight schedules however, there is no new destination as yet.

