Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters|USP says five students waiting for results|Government guarantee if approved will benefit Fijians|Arrests made for breaching isolation protocol|Government Ministries assist in vaccination drive|More screening for Lami area says MOH|FNUSA demands apology|29 Fijians stuck in Lautoka, housed by relative|Market vendors provided PPE|Bula Kids to strengthen home learning|USP residential halls on shut down|Charitable organization assists disadvantaged families in Navua|Remaining 4,000 tests received with no positive results|11 more cases recorded with 10 in Kinoya household|Australia provides over $31 million worth of PPE|Investigation for Navy personnel to determine future measures|Approved businesses need to adhere to conditions|Ministry warns against misleading information|Government can’t dictate to banks says Sayed-Khaiyum|10 more test positive, including three at QEB and one from the Navy|PM thanks all civil servants in fight against COVID-19|Four arrests for breaching containment zones|FNPF pays out over $1.6m in housing assistance|RFMF Commander confirms positive cases at QEB|Operators seek amendments to Blue Lane protocols|
Full Coverage

Business

$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 26, 2021 3:53 pm
Ariel view of Suva City.

The government has spent $300m directly on COVID-19 related matters.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says $160m has been paid out so far in the two phases of unemployment benefits through the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds $30m has been provided in the concessional loans for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises and over $10m paid through the M-PAiSA grant.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister for Economy says the M-Paisa grant is the $90 government assistance provided to those that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Number of households assisted is 37,206 in Nadi and Lautoka area. Suva, Nausori and Lami it was 81,430 and the total funds disbursed in about three or four days was $10.6m.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says $100m were provided for the Health and Medical Services which includes the Fiji Police Force, RFMF and other people who are working in the frontline.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.