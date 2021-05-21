$300m direct spending on COVID-19 related matters

The government has spent $300m directly on COVID-19 related matters.

Minister for Economy, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says $160m has been paid out so far in the two phases of unemployment benefits through the Fiji National Provident Fund.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds $30m has been provided in the concessional loans for Micro, Small and Medium enterprises and over $10m paid through the M-PAiSA grant.

The Minister for Economy says the M-Paisa grant is the $90 government assistance provided to those that are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Number of households assisted is 37,206 in Nadi and Lautoka area. Suva, Nausori and Lami it was 81,430 and the total funds disbursed in about three or four days was $10.6m.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says $100m were provided for the Health and Medical Services which includes the Fiji Police Force, RFMF and other people who are working in the frontline.