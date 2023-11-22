$100 million forecast for fisheries in five-year plan

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Fisheries forecasts to generate $100 million from the marine ecosystem, through the five-year Aquaculture Development Plan.

In light of World Fisheries Day, Regional Manager Northern, Tekata Toaisi shed light on the idea at the opening of Macuata Provincial Council meeting in Nabubu Village, Namuka yesterday.

Toaisi says the Ministry is committed to empower people in the sustainable utilization of their marine resources, to enhance livelihood.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our message is that we need a good decision from our chiefs … for our fisheries to be able to prosper, to be able to manage and protect it – government alone cannot do it. We need a sound decision from the chiefs, collaboration from the chiefs and the vanua … and also with the church.”

Toaisi says collaborative efforts are needed to achieve this objective.



[File Photo]

The Ministry plans to implement the five-year Aquaculture Development Plan by next year.

This year, the theme for World Fisheries Day is “Healthy Fisheries, Rivers and Oceans”.