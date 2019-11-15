10 share in $50,000 prizemoney

Vodafone Fiji has given out $50,000 in prize money to 10 people as part of its Fiji50 celebrations.

Manager Value-Added Service, Zoya Begum says they decided on cash prizes after seeing the effects of COVID-19.

“We are experiencing some challenging times with the current global pandemic, the loss of jobs, the closure of hotels, shops and borders. Keeping this in mind, we realized the immediate need of people to have some extra cash on hand to meet their daily needs. Therefore it was agreed that the prize for the competition would be $50,000 cash shared between 10 winners.”

Three winners each were randomly selected from Central, Western and Northern Divisions while 1 was selected from the maritime region.

They received $5,000 each.