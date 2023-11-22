1.5m tons of cane harvested so far

A sugarcane farmer harvesting [Source: Gardening]

As the crushing season approaches its conclusion, the Fiji Sugar Corporation says approximately 1.5 million tons of cane have been harvested.

FSC Manager for Cane Crop Improvement, Kanda Sami Gounder, says they anticipate a total harvest of around 1.6 million tons, comparable to the previous season.

Goundar says despite facing challenges, the sugar industry has demonstrated resilience, with the Lautoka Mill still actively crushing while the Labasa and Ba mills have successfully completed their operations.

“Requesting all the harvesting gangs, whatever cane they have left and are able to harvest, they should harvest and deliver to the mills. The mill and the weather are also kind enough; it is dry, so they can take out whatever is possible to take out.”

Gounder emphasizes the importance of seizing the current favorable weather conditions for cultivation and fertilizer application.

With the crushing season nearing its end, farmers are urged to take full advantage of the weather to optimize crop yield and quality.

The Lautoka Mill is expected to stop crushing this Saturday.