World military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion

World military spending reached an all-time high of $2.24 trillion in 2022.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine fuelled a sharp jump in military spending across Europe, according to a leading defence think tank.

Global spending rose for the eighth consecutive year.

This has been highlighted by the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute in its annual report on global military expenditure.

There was a 13 percent rise in Europe, the steepest in at least 30 years.

The Institute says most of that was linked to Russia and Ukraine, but other countries also stepped up military spending in response to perceived Russian threats.