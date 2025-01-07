Venezuela to free 146 more election protesters

[Source: Reuters]

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek Saab said that 146 more people arrested after a July election are to be freed, taking the total number of prisoners released to 1,515 just days before President Nicolas Maduro is set to begin his third term.

The announcement is at least the sixth time authorities have said people detained for taking part in post-election protests will be freed. More than 2,000 people were arrested.

The country’s top court and electoral authority say Maduro won the contest, but international observers have said the vote was unfair and several Western countries recognize former opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez, who is on a visit to Washington, as the winner.