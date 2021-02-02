US threatens sanctions over Aung San Suu Kyi detention

US President Joe Biden has threatened to reinstate sanctions in Myanmar after the country’s military seized power.

Myanmar’s army detained Aung San Suu Kyi and other elected leaders, accusing Ms Suu Kyi’s party of fraud over its recent landslide election win.

In a statement, Mr Biden said “force should never seek to overrule the will of the people or attempt to erase the outcome of a credible election”.

The United Nations and the UK have also condemned the coup.

The US had removed sanctions over the past decade as Myanmar progressed to democracy. Mr Biden said this would be urgently reviewed, adding: “The United States will stand up for democracy wherever it is under attack.”