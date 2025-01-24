US Senate confirms Trump nominee Ratcliffe as CIA director

[ Source : Reuters ]

A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday backed President Donald Trump’s nominee John Ratcliffe.

AS a former House of Representatives member who served as Director of National Intelligence during Trump’s first term, as director of the CIA.

The Senate voted to confirm Ratcliffe by 74-25, as 20 Democrats and one independent joined Republicans in backing the nomination.

Article continues after advertisement

The Republican-led Senate has been working to confirm Trump’s nominees for top positions in his administration as quickly as possible, starting with his national security team.

Former Republican Senator Marco Rubio was confirmed on Monday, the day of Trump’s inauguration, and the Senate is due to vote on Friday on Trump’s nomination of former Fox News personality Pete Hegseth to be secretary of defense.

The Senate Intelligence Committee has scheduled a hearing on Jan. 30 for former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, Trump’s nominee to be Director of National Intelligence in his second term.