US nuclear secrets and files kept in shower

[Source: BBC News]

Former President Donald Trump has been charged with mishandling hundreds of classified documents, including about US nuclear secrets and military plans.

The 37-count indictment accuses him of keeping the files at his Florida estate, including in a ballroom and a shower, and lying to investigators.

It alleges he then tried to obstruct the investigation into the handling of the documents.

Trump, who is running for president again in 2024, denies any wrongdoing.